PICTURES | Magic in the air as Longford fans turn out in their droves to welcome Leinster rugby heroes

There was magic in the air at Longford rugby club this afternoon, Thursday, August 25, as fans turned out in their droves to welcome their Leinster heroes. Leo Cullen's side were in Longford as part of the Leinster Rugby 12 Counties Tour and there was a super atmosphere as the star players, including Johnny Sexton, Hugo Keenan (who has links to Longford), Tadhg Furlong, James Ryan, Josh van der Flier, James Lowe and Robbie Henshaw signed autographs and posed for much sought after selfies.
