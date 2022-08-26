Longford women row in behind HER Outdoors Week

HER Outdoors Week took place from August 8 until August 14. During this week all women had the opportunity to venture outside and partake in a new activity.

There are so many amazing outdoor activities available on this tiny island, and this was appreciated to the fullest!

The participants had the opportunity to try their hands at several activities, including dancing, trail walking and archery.

Sarah Mulligan, Longford Sports Partnership Coordinator, hailed the success of HER Outdoors Week.

She said, “What a wonderful time we have had with Sport Ireland’s HER Outdoors Week! It was an opportunity for all females to escape to the outdoors and try something new.

“Females in Longford discovered the fun and freedom of the outdoors. It really ignited that sense of adventure.

“In Longford we had archery, yoga, kayaking, cycling and much more. Hopefully we have inspired, educated, and encouraged more females to get out into the great outdoors. The weather could simply not have been better for it.”

Sarah concluded, “We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who took part, especially our instructors and Sport Ireland, who provided the funding for this project.”

If you would like further information about Longford Sports Partnership please contact 043 33 43493 or sports@longfordcoco.ie or check out website www.longfordsports.ie