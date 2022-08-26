Big weekend ahead for Longford Community Games

The Aldi Community Games Arts and Cultural weekend takes place in Carlow on Saturday and Sunday next, August 27 & 28.

This is the first time National CG have had it as a stand alone event to promote the arts and cultural side of the organisation and in addition for all those attending there will be fun entertainment for all the family to enjoy.

It has been a very successful and busy year for Longford so far and very much looking forward to the remaining National finals weekends, Swimming and Team Events on Saturday, September 24, National Cross Country and Mixed Distance Relay on Saturday, October 8 and Pitch and Putt on Sunday, October 9.

ART

U8 Boys Ciaran Hand (Longford South), U8 Girls Ava Twaddle (Ballymahon Forgney), U10 Boys Leo Holkovic (Longford South), U10 Girls Kaci Donlon (Ballymahon Forgney), U12 Boys Ronan Sheridan (Killoe), U12 Girls Leah Ledwith (Clonbroney), U14 Boys Eric Ze Kai Kok (Mostrim), U14 Girls Maria Glennon (Carrickedmond), U16 Girls Caitlin Dolan (Drumlish Ballinamuck)

HANDWRITING

U10 Boys Taslim Olagunju (Clonguish), U10 Girls Lauren Ross (Clonguish), U12 Boys Ethan McDowell (Clonguish), U12 Girls Katie Connellan (Longford South)

MODEL MAKING

U10 Boys Michael McCann (Ballymahon Forgney), U10 Girls Grace Kiernan (ballymahon Forgney), U12 Boys Tadhg Fitzgerald (Ballymahon Forgney), U14 Girls Niamh Lawlor (Drumlish Ballinamuck)

TALENT

U12 Solo Music Rebecca Barry (Carrickedmond), U16 Solo Music Cillian Leonard (Abbeylara Mullinalaghta), U12 Solo Recitation Ellie O’Hanlon (Ballymahon Forgney), U16 Solo Recitation Chloe Spollen (Clonbroney), U12 Solo Singing Darcy Dunne (Killoe), U16 Solo Singing Rebecca Moorhead (Killoe)

U16 Group Modern Dance Emily McArdle, Lauren McArdle, Megan McLoughlin, Ellie O’Hanlon (Ballymahon Forgney)

U12 Group Singing Megan Teague & Sarah Teague (Carrickedmond), Amy Dolan, Robyn Dunne, Rebecca Moorhead, Shauna Murphy & Matilda Sullivan (Killoe)

CHESS

U16 Cara Farrell, Katie Farrell, Ryan Farrell, Shane Farrell, Cian Gray, Alex Karytinos and Aaron Smyth (Drumlish Ballinamuck)

DRAUGHTS

U10 Senan Higgins, Zach Higgins, Michael McCann, Ryan McArdle, Tiernan O’Rourke, Cian Reynolds and Jimmy Sheerin (Ballymahon Forgney)

QUIZ

U14 Katie Connellan, Laoise Egan, Charlie Funn, Patrick Hand, Oisin McHugh and Tadhg Reilly (Longford South)

The National Community Games AGM was held on Sunday 7 August in the Radisson Hotel Athlone and Deputy President, Longford’s Joe Fox stepped down from his position after serving nearly 20 years in different positions on the Board including NEAC director and Deputy Vice President.

Joe received a presentation from National President Gerry McGuinness on behalf of National Community Games.

Shirley Maloney was re-elected to the position of National Secretary unopposed - as part of the new board succession plan she will serve another three years in this position. She also is Company Secretary for the organisation.