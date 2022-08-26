PICTURES | Fun and happy faces all round as Longford crowds savour return of Colmcille Ploughing & Heritage Day

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery
There was a healthy turnout last week as rural living took centre stage in north Longford with the long awaited return of Colmcille's Ploughing and Heritage Day.
Photographer Shelley Corcoran was there to capture plenty of local faces on what proved to be one of the event's most successful gatherings to date.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.