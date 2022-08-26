Longford gardaí impound HGV with serious structural defects
Longford gardaí impounded a HGV with serious structural defects yesterday.
During a joint operation on Thursday, the Longford Roads Policing unit along with the Road Safety Authority, stopped a HGV.
The vehicle was found to have serious structural defects and was impounded.
Court proceedings will follow.
Meanwhile, last Friday, August 19, gardaí attached to the Longford Roads Policing Unit stopped an unaccompanied learner driver who tested positive cannabis.
The driver was arrested and the vehicle impounded.
