26 Aug 2022

Deaths in Longford - Friday, August 26, 2022

Reporter:

Longford Leader Reporter

26 Aug 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Mary Miller (née Halligan), Ardagh, Co Longford


The death occurred, peacefully at The Western General Hospital Edinburgh following a short illness, on Sunday, August 14, 2022 of Mary Miller (nee Halligan), late of Fairmilehead, Edinburgh and formerly of Ardagh, Co Longford.
Sadly missed by her loving and much loved husband William (Billy), brothers Jimmy and Tom, her special cousin Mary, sisters in law Veronica and Breda, brother in law Liam, nephews and nieces and many friends. May Mary Rest In Peace.
Mary’s funeral will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium on Monday, August 29, 2022 at 1pm and her ashes will be brought back to Ireland at a later date for interment in the Family Plot in Ardagh Cemetery. Her funeral service can be watched live using the following link https://watch.obitus.com/ucbuRB Username : jico7442 Password : 320661 

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie 

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie 

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below; 

