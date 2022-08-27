Historic Drumlish ecumenical service part of National Heritage Week events in Longford

A section of the attendance at an ecumenical service at St Catherine’s Church of Ireland site, Hill Road, Drumlish
Drumlish Heritage and History celebrated National Heritage Week in a very special way on Wednesday evening last when they held an ecumenical service at St Catherine’s Church of Ireland site, Hill Road, Drumlish marking and celebrating a shared heritage.
This was the first service in possibly 90 years at St Catherine’s, the chapel having been demolished in 1950 when the Church of Ireland congregation numbers dwindled.
The service was led and conducted by Rev Simon Scott, Minister in Charge Longford Group Parishes Church of Ireland, Fr Ber Hogan PP, Drumlish and Fr Liam Courtney, Drumlish.
There was a great attendance from the two faith communities and was a solemn and very joyful occasion.
It is possibly one of the most important religious events held in the parish in many a year, light refreshments were enjoyed in the local Library after the event.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.