Deaths in Longford - Saturday, August 27, 2022
Mary Miller (née Halligan), Ardagh, Co Longford
The death occurred, peacefully at The Western General Hospital Edinburgh following a short illness, on Sunday, August 14, 2022 of Mary Miller (nee Halligan), late of Fairmilehead, Edinburgh and formerly of Ardagh, Co Longford.
Sadly missed by her loving and much loved husband William (Billy), brothers Jimmy and Tom, her special cousin Mary, sisters in law Veronica and Breda, brother in law Liam, nephews and nieces and many friends. May Mary Rest In Peace.
Mary’s funeral will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium on Monday, August 29, 2022 at 1pm and her ashes will be brought back to Ireland at a later date for interment in the Family Plot in Ardagh Cemetery. Her funeral service can be watched live using the following link https://watch.obitus.com/ucbuRB Username : jico7442 Password : 320661
