Major coup for Longford as former Dublin star Paddy Christie to take over as new senior football manager

Former Dublin star and 2005 Leinster senior championship winning captain, Paddy Christie, is poised to become Longford's next senior football supremo.

The Ballymun Kickhams clubman, renowned as a teak tough full back and winner of an All Star award in that position in 2002, will be recommended for appointment at the next Longford GAA County Board meeting.

He will be Longford's third manager in as many seasons, with Billy O'Loughlin (Laois) and Padraic Davis (Fr Manning Gaels & Longford) in charge for the 2022 and 2021 championship campaigns, respectively.

Interestingly, Paddy Christie, who is regarded as one the country's leading coaches, was part of the Declan Shaw ticket which sought to become the new Mayo senior football management team.

A member of that proposed backroom team - Sligo's Dessie Sloyan (who managed his county's U20s) – is now linking up with Christie at Longford, along with former Leitrim stalwart James Glancy.

Following the conclusion of interviews this evening, a statement from Longford GAA County Board indicated that 'further members will be added to the management team in the coming weeks'.

Caption: July 17, 2005 - Dublin captain Paddy Christie lifts the Delaney cup. Bank of Ireland Leinster Senior Football Championship Final, Dublin v Laois, Croke Park, Dublin. Picture credit; Brian Lawless / SPORTSFILE

With family connections in Lorrha, Co Tipperary, Paddy Christie managed Tipp U20 footballers and was a coach / selector with their senior side in recent years, including for the 2020 Munster Senior Football Championship success, Tipp's first in 85 years, and fittingly on the centenary weekend of Bloody Sunday in Croke Park in 1920.

He was also a selector as Tipp reached this year's Allianz Football League Division 4 Final against Cavan.

Caption: Paddy Christie, Dublin, is presented with his 2002 All-Star award by GAA President Sean McCague and Paul Donovan, Chief Executive, Vodafone, at the VODAFONE GAA All-Star Awards in the Citywest Hotel, Dublin. Football. Hurling. Picture credit; Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE *EDI*

He previously managed Dublin minors in 2015 and 2016 and has coached extensively at club level with Ballymun Kickhams where he is held in very high regard.

The holder of three Leinster Senior Football Championship medals, won in 2002, 2005 and 2006, Christie manages the DCU football team and is principal of Kilcoskan National School in North Dublin, and his appointment as Longford boss is a significant coup for the County Board.

Caption: 15 May 2005 - En route to Leinster glory, Dublin captain Paddy Christie shakes hands with Longford captain Paul Barden in the presence of Referee Paddy Russell. Bank Of Ireland Leinster Senior Football Championship at Croke Park. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / SPORTSFILE

Dubs icon Christie represented Ireland in the International Rules series on three occasions and Longford GAA Chairperson Albert Cooney welcomed the Management Committee’s recommendation of Paddy and his Management team.

Mr Cooney also expressed the hope that all clubs, members, supporters and players will give their full support to the new management team.