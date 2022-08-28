Longford SFC: Daniel Mimnagh’s last gasp point earns Killoe a draw against Abbeylara

Russell Brady on the ball for Abbeylara in this tussle with Killoe opponent Daniel Mimnagh. Action from the SFC Round 4 clash on Saturday evening Photo: Syl Healy
On the brink of losing a third game in the group stage of the Senior Football Championship, Daniel Mimnagh fired over a last gasp equalising point for Killoe in the Round 4 clash at Pairc na naGael, Dromard on Saturday evening.
Abbeylara . . . 0-12 Killoe Emmet Og . . . 0-12
Abbeylara looked like winning this tight contest when Nigel Rabbitt converted a free late in the game but Mimnagh showed a lot of composure in surging forward to land a well struck score in the third minute of stoppage time.
The draw puts Abbeylara through to the quarter-finals with a game to spare while Emmet Og will also advance to the last eight if they score their expected win over Clonguish in the remaining group fixture in Monaduff on Friday night next.
ABBEYLARA: Gavin Kelly; Bryan Masterson, PJ Masterson, Cian O’Reilly; Cathal Gilligan (0-1), Michael McHugh, Ciaran Scanlon (0-1); Fergal Battrim, Russell Brady; Nigle Rabbitt (0-3, two frees), Colm P Smyth, Mel Brady (0-1); Robbie Smyth (0-5, three frees), Jason Kelly (0-1), Cian Brady.
Subs:- Reece Reilly and Caolan Lynch for M Brady and F Battrim (both in the 56th minute).
KILLOE EMMET OG: Shane Fitzpatrick; Gavin Farrelly, Ryan Moffett, James Moran; Niall Farrelly, Michael Quinn, Jake Donnelly (0-1); Ronan Keogh, Daniel Mimnagh (0-2, one from ‘45); Shane Clarke, Mark Hughes (0-3, all frees), Cian Farrelly; Cian Dooner (0-1), Ronan McGoldrick, Eugene Clarke (0-1).
Subs:- Ciaran Donohoe (0-2) for R McGoldrick (first half stoppage time); Eamon Keogh (0-2) for C Farrelly (36 mins); Denis McGoldrick for C Dooner (39 mins); C Farrelly for E Clarke (53 mins).
Referee: Mark Glancy (Rathcline).
