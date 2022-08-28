Search

28 Aug 2022

Longford Ladies SFC: Clonguish battle back to master Mostrim

Droplink Ladies Football Senior Championship Group 1 - Round 2

longford ladies gaa

Kamille Burke pictured in action for Clonguish against Mostrim opponent Kayla Masterson. Action from the Ladies Football SFC Round 2 game at Allen Park Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Seamus Morris

28 Aug 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Clonguish have one foot in the semi-finals of the Ladies Football Senior Championship following a five-point victory over Mostrim in Allen Park on Sunday last.

Clonguish . . . 2-10  Mostrim . . . 2-5

A much improved second half display secured the win for the home side. They restricted Mostrim to just a single point in the second period, while scoring 1-6 themselves.

Mostrim played most of the football in the first half and were frustrated not to be more than 2-4 to 1-4 ahead at the break.

A second successive win for Clonguish announces them as title contenders. 

CLONGUISH: Aoife Cooney; Cathriona Moore, Oonagh McGowan, Maria Kelliher; Ciara Sutton, Mairead Moore, Hannah Glennon; Oonagh Shanley, Aoife Magan (0-1); Katelyn McKeon, Ciara Healy (1-4, 1f), Megan Glennon; Hannah Burke, Aisling Greene (1-2, 1f), Kamille Burke (0-2).

Subs:- Lynn Gregg (0-1) for O McGowan (injured, 10 mins), Niamh Darcy for H Burke (42 mins); H Burke for A Cooney (injured, 59 mins).

MOSTRIM: Michelle Burke; Kayla Masterson, Leanne Keegan, Danielle McLoughlin; Rebecca O’Hara, Eimear Monaghan, Funmi Talibi (0-2); Mairead Victory, Brianna Connell; Caoimhe Crossan, Elle Lynn, Sinead Sheridan; Aibhle Brady, Louise Monaghan (1-3, 1f), Rachel Cheevers (1-0).

Subs:- Erin Murphy for C Crossan (54 mins); Ella Reilly for S Sheridan (60 mins).

Referee: Frank Toher (Killoe). 

