ALERT | Longford town road closure to facilitate pavement reconstruction works
With schools returning and traffic volumes beginning to increase, Longford motorists are been alerted to the fact that the road at College Park (L-7013) at its Junction with the N63 Majors Well Road will be closed from Monday, August 29 to Friday, September 23.
This 24 hours closure is to facilitate pavement reconstruction works on the N63 and the detour route is via alternative local routes.
Longford County Council has advised, "The Junction of College Park (L-7013) with the N63 will be fully closed to traffic. No access will be facilitated at this junction during road closures. Pedestrian access will be accommodated.
"Longford County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused by this road closure."
