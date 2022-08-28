LONGFORD GAA RESULTS

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group 1 - Round 4
Mullinalaghta St Columba's 2-13 Longford Slashers 1-4
Dromard 2-13 St. Mary's Granard 0-8
Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group 2 - Round 4
Abbeylara 0-12 Killoe Emmet Og 0-12
Colmcille 0-15 Carrickedmond 2-7
Rathcline 4-10 Clonguish 2-13
Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Group Stage - Round 5
Ardagh Moydow 3-10 Legan Sarsfields 0-15
Ballymahon 2-9 Kenagh 1-9
Cashel 2-14 Fr Manning Gaels 1-11
Junior ‘A’ Football Championship Group Stage - Round 3
Ballymore 3-17 Clonguish 0-2
Grattan Og 2-14 Colmcille 2-6
Killoe Emmet Og 3-16 Longford Slashers 0-10
Junior ‘B’ Football Championship Group 2 - Round 3
Abbeylara 2-10 Dromard 0-9
Junior ‘C’ Football Championship - Round 4
Grattan Og 1-9 Kenagh 0-9
Sean Connolly’s 3-14 Cashel 0-9
Under 17 Herterich Artisan Meats Football Championship Group Stage - Round 2
Clonguish Og 3-18 Killoe Og 0-10
Carrick Sarsfields 3-8 Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 2-6
Under 17 Herterich Artisan Meats Glenn Brady Cup Group 1 - Round 1
Ballymahon Forgney Gaels 9-11 St. Vincent's/Northern Gaels 7-6
Granard 1-17 St. Dominic's 2-10
Under 15 'A' Football Championship Final
Clonguish Og 4-10 Granard 0-6
Under 15 Football 'B' Cup Semi-Finals
Ballymahon Forgney/Carrick Sarsfields 1-7 Northern Gaels 4-6
St. Dominic's/St. Vincent's 5-14 Southern Gaels 2-5
Under 15 Football 'B' Shield Final
St. Patrick's Og 1-7 St. Francis 2-4
Under 15 Football Intermediate Cup Semi-Final
Longford Slashers 4-16 Western Gaels 1-2
Topline Providers Under 13 ‘A’ Football Shield Final
St. Dominic's 0-31 St. Francis 0-22
Topline Providers Under 13 ‘B’ Football Shield Final
Killoe Og 0-26 Southern Gaels 0-19
Under 12 Hurling Championship League Stage - Round 2
Clonguish Gaels 1-0 Longford Slashers 8-11
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.