Inaugural Longford Royal Canal Camino launched

Longford’s Royal Canal Camino organising committee are inviting walkers from all over Longford and further afield to take on the challenge of walking from near the County boundary in Abbeyshrule to Longford’s landmark building, St Mel’s Cathedral, on Saturday, October 1.



Royal Canal Camino walkers will follow a 38-kilometre section of the Royal Canal Greenway within County Longford and will also retrace in reverse approximately 20km of the National Famine Way which traces the ill-fated journey of 1,490 famine emigrants who walked from Strokestown Park to ships in Dublin in 1847, at the height of the Irish Famine.



Event director Sinead Creegan said the Royal Canal Camino promises to showcase the unspoilt and often undiscovered potential the Royal Canal Greenway in Longford has to offer, as an incredible walking and rambling trail. The history and heritage of the canal coupled with the historical significance to Longford of the starting, midway, and finish points make for a great Camino walking experience, and this is even before you consider the natural beauty and safety that the route along the canal offers.



The starting point is the picturesque village of Abbeyshrule. In 1150, one of Ireland’s first Cistercian abbeys was established in the valley of the River Inny in Abbeyshrule village. This was one of the largest abbeys in Leinster. In Abbeyshrule is the Whitworth Viaduct which carries the Royal Canal over the River Inny.



Along the way walkers will pass the nearby towns of Ballymahon and Kenagh. At the halfway point is Corlea Bog Trackway, an inspiring relic of prehistory: a togher – an Iron Age Road – built in 148 BC. It is the largest of its kind to have been uncovered in Europe.



Walkers will finish at Longford Athletics Club Indoor Athletics Training Centre in St. Mel’s College and in the shadow of St Mel’s Cathedral in Longford Town, Longford’s landmark building and one of the finest Catholic churches in Ireland.



Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Turlough McGoven said he was delighted to support this exciting new event, that would help promote the huge tourism potential of Longford to a wider national audience and looked forward to seeing the event grow over the coming years.



Carol Kennedy from the organising committee explained that the Royal Canal Camino will start in two waves, with the first at 7am and then at 8am. Bus transport will be provided from the registration centre in St Mel’s to the starting point in Abbeyshrule. Light refreshments and toilet facilities will be provided at three points along the route, and a hot meal will be provided at the finish. All walkers will receive a specially commissioned medal and t-shirt to commemorate their achievement.



Walking a Camino is a deeply personal experience and can be as social or independent as you like. Choose to walk with a group of friends and enjoy the ‘walk and talk’. Or walk solo and take the time to gather and sort your thoughts against a backdrop of the sounds of wildlife and the calming ebb and flow of the canal waters. Regardless of your personal Camino, refresh your soul, lift your spirits, and feel a deep sense of personal satisfaction by completing the Royal Canal Camino



Longford’s Royal Canal Camino look forward to welcoming you to the Royal Canal Camino in Longford on October 1.



Further details and registration at https://www.royalcanalcamino.ie/

The committee thanked main sponsor, O’Boyle & Co for their continued support.

The Royal Canal Camino is a voluntary committee raising funds to support the completion of the Longford Athletics Club Indoor Training Centre in St Mel’s College.