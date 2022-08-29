BREAKING: Woman (18) charged as gardaí quiz male suspect over Longford thefts

A woman has been charged and another man is currently being quizzed by detectives following two separate thefts in Longford town, the Leader can reveal.

The woman, who is aged in her late teens was arrested and brought to Longford garda station after an alleged incident yesterday in the vicinity of Longford shopping centre shortly before 2pm.

The female suspect who, the Leader understands is currently before the courts on alleged theft charges, was stopped by security personnel with in excess of €100 worth of items which had been allegedly taken from Penneys.

A garda spokesperson this afternoon confirmed that a woman had been charged over the incident.

"Gardaí attended an incident of theft that occurred at approximately 1:50pm yesterday, 28 August 2022 in the Connor Park area of Longford, Co Longford," said the spokesperson.

"One woman aged in her late teens was arrested and charged in relation to this incident and is due to appear before a sitting of Longford District Court at approximately 10:30am on the 13th of September 2022."

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, gardaí are this afternoon questioning a man in his 20s following a separate alleged shoplifting episode from the same premises.

"Gardaí attended an incident of theft that occurred at approximately 12:15pm today, 29th August 2022 in the Connor Park area of Longford, Co Longford," said a spokesperson.

"One man aged in his 20s has been arrested in relation to this incident and remains in Garda custody at this time."