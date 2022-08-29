Gardaí look to trace whereabouts of car involved in fatal and run incident in Cavan

Gardaí in Bailieboro investigating a fatal hit and run incident that occurred in Ballyjamesduff, County Cavan, are renewing their appeal to the public for information to assist them with this investigation.

Shortly after 12pm on Friday, 19th August, 2022, the body of a man, aged in his 50s, was discovered by a road user along the N3 near Billis Bridge in the townland of Ballyjamesduff, County Cavan.

A post-mortem has been conducted at Cavan General Hospital, the results of which are not being released for operational reasons.

Forensic Collision Investigators have completed a full technical examination of the scene and it has been determined that the male was struck by a vehicle which failed to remain at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident and for any persons with any information to come forward.

In particular, Gardaí are seeking to locate a dark blue (deep crystal blue) Mazda 6 with registration 151-G-6239. The car has damage to the left front headlight, front bumper, left front passenger wing, windscreen, and has a missing wing mirror on the passenger side.

Any persons who may have observed this vehicle, especially car dealers, mechanics, scrap dealers and garages that may have encountered this car and carried out repairs, are asked to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N3 Cavan to Virginia Road and/or minor roads in the area of Billis, Ballyjamesduff between 9pm and 11pm on Thursday, 18th August, 2022, to make this footage available to them.

Any person who was in the area of Billis, Ballyjamesduff, who observed any activity which drew their attention is also asked to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bailieboro Garda Station on 042 969 4570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.