30 Aug 2022

Granard set for €100k streetscape cash injection

Heather Humphreys

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys

Reporter:

News Reporter

30 Aug 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Granard's is among 26 towns and villages nationwide set to share a €2.6m government windfall aimed at enhancing streetscapes and shopfronts throughout the country.

In the region of €100,000 has been ring-fenced for the north Longford town by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Under the Streetscape Enhancement Initiative, retailers and property owners will be provided with grants that they can use to improve the facades of their buildings, carry out artwork or install features such as street furniture or canopies.

The overall purpose of the Scheme is to give our towns and villages a facelift and make them more attractive places to live, work or visit.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys urged businesses, property owners and retailers to apply to local authority officials to avail of the funding.

“We all take pride in our rural towns and villages and want them to be as attractive and welcoming as possible," she said.

“That’s exactly what Streetscapes is all about. I want as many businesses and property owners to get involved over the next few weeks and to avail of this funding."

Longford Fine Gael Senator Micheal Carrigy said the funding was especially timely as towns like Granard look to reinvent themselves in a new post Covid era. 

"Ensuring our towns are vibrant places to live and work is needed as we recover economically post-pandemic," he said.

"Streetscapes offers businesses a new lease of life and the opportunity to get creative.

“Our local authority will manage the initiative and will begin advertising for applications in the coming weeks.”

The 26 towns due to receive the funding were selected by each local authority in consultation with local businesses and community groups.

Local authorities will manage the initiative locally and will be advertising for applications in the coming weeks.

The initiative is a key part of 'Our Rural Future' with a view to making rural towns and villages more vibrant and attractive places to live, work and visit.

 

News

