30 Aug 2022

Longford SFC: Colmcille produce strong finish to overcome stern Carrickedmond test

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group 2 - Round 4

longford gaa

Colmcille attacker Eoghan Hawkins, who scored a couple of cracking points in the win over Carrickedmond in the SFC Round 4 clash on Saturday evening last Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Patrick Cahill

30 Aug 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Colmcille were confirmed as Group 2 winners in the Senior Football Championship after a tough two point victory over a stern Carrickedmond side in Higginstown, Granard on Saturday evening last. 

Colmcille . . . 0-15   Carrickedmond . . . 2-7

Colmcille found themselves 4 points behind midway through the second half but kicked the last 6 points of the game to snatch victory.

They built their foundation for victory in the second half by dominating at midfield. Mickey Harkin’s physically stronger side began to assert their authority on the kickouts in putting a stranglehold on the Carrickedmond defence.

The Colmcille midfield partnership of Jack Macken and Fergal Sheridan were excellent throughout the game and accounted for over half of their side’s scores.

COLMCILLE: Noel Farrell; Conor Grant, Enda Macken, Gerry Mulligan; Martin Mulligan (0-1), Vinny Hourican (0-1), Ruairí Harkin (0-2); Fergal Sheridan (0-2), Jack Macken (0-6, 1m, 2f); Ciaran McKeon, Declan Reilly, Philip McKeon; Eoghan Hawkins (0-2), Barry McKeon, Cathal McCabe. 

Sub:- Rory Hawkins (0-1) for P McKeon (40 mins).

CARRICKEDMOND: Garret Higgins; Conor Mulvey, Padraig McGrath, Niall O’Farrell; Ríoch Farrell (0-1), Barry O’Farrell, Enda Farrell; Paddy Farrell, John O’Shea; Kyle Kenny (2-2, 1 penalty), Adam Quinn, Eoghán McCormack (0-3, 3f); John McCormack, David Shannon (0-1), Shane McGoey. 

Subs:- Ross Doherty for D Shannon (46 mins); Sean Donohoe for J O’ Shea (52 mins);  Johnny Gerety for P Farrell (52 mins).

Referee: Donal Kane (Young Grattans).

