Longford mourns passing of former county ICA President and Historical Society chairperson

The death occurred peacefully at her home on Monday, August 15 of Madeline Ann Donohoe (nee McGinley) of Lislea, Ballinalee, Co Longford and formerly of Letterkenny, Co Donegal.

Predeceased by her Parents Dr and Mrs JP McGinley, sister Muriel and brothers Desmond, Brian, and Patrick.

A highly regarded and well liked former teacher at Ardscoil Phádraig, Granard, Ann will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband Con, sons Neil and David, brothers Joe and Niall, daughter in law Angela, grandsons Andrew and Brendan, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and her many friends in the various organisations she was involved with, especially ICA and Longford Historical Society.

She joined the staff of Ardscoil Phádraig in 1969 and students remember her as an excellent teacher that always gave great encouragement.

She was a pillar of Longford Historical Society, a respected former Chairperson, an important contributor to the society journal and an excellent researcher and author.

An unassuming lady of great quality and style, she also served as Longford ICA President.

Ann was such a strong woman in a quiet, intelligent and understated way. She always had the kind word to say. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Her body reposed at Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthtown on Tuesday evening August 16 from 6pm to 8pm with prayers at 7pm.

Funeral Mass was celebrated on Thursday at 12 noon in Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee with celebrants her brother-in-law Fr Seamus and Fr Tom Murray PP followed by burial at St Emer's Cemetery, Ballinalee.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Longford Palliative Care c/o of Farrell Funeral Directors, Ballinalee or any family member.