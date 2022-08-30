Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after serious accident in Midlands
A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital after a serious accident in the midlands.
Gardaí are currently at scene of a road traffic collision that occurred this afternoon Tuesday, August 30 at approximately 3.45pm.
A male motorcyclist in his late 20s was injured when a collision occurred with a vehicle on the R357 between Cloghan and Shannonbridge in County Offaly.
He was airlifted to University College Hospital, Galway where he remains in a serious condition. The driver of the car, a female in her late 50s and sole occupant of the car was uninjured.
The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.
