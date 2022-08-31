Four Longford projects shortlisted for Excellence in Local Government Awards

Longford County Council has been shortlisted under four categories in the nineteenth annual Chambers Ireland Excellence in Local Government Awards 2022.

Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Turlough McGovern said, “These nominations highlight the hard work and dedication of council employees, management, my fellow councillors and all stakeholders involved in each project, working together to improve County Longford for all of its people.”

Longford County Council Chief Executive Paddy Mahon added, “These nominations reflect the emphasis the Council has placed on providing inclusive services which cater to many groups of people in our local communities.”

The projects nominated are:

Urban Horse Project under the Diversity and Inclusion category. This project helps young people from the travelling and Roma communities and from low-income backgrounds to learn about horses, responsible horse ownership and career opportunities with horses.

LIFT (Longford Inclusive Fitness Trails) Programme under the Health and Wellbeing category. This project included Irish Sign Language instructional videos for outdoor exercise machines in parks around County Longford.

Longford Text Alert under the Initiative through the Municipal Districts category. This project delivers free community alerts to users across the county to keep them up-to-date on what is happening in their local area.

New Community Library in Edgeworthstown under the Supporting Sustainable Communities category. This state-of-the-art facility is the first civic building in the Midlands holding the nearly Zero Energy Buildings standard.

The 2022 Excellence in Local Government Awards, sponsored by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage are held to recognise good practice and initiatives of Local Authorities all over Ireland.

The awards ceremony takes place on Thursday, November 24.