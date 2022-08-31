Longfordman Pat plays annual Áras Éanna concert

Longford signer songwriter Pat Quinn
Longford signer songwriter Pat Quinn wowed an audience in his adopted home of Inis Oirr. Although a native of County Longford, singer-songwriter Pat has been living on Inis Oirr for more than 20 years.
Pat has made the smallest and most easterly of the three Aran Islands in Galway Bay his home and is very much a part of the local community.
His satirical, witty and political songs are well-known, thanks to the likes of Christy Moore, who has covered some of Pat’s songs.
Before the pandemic, Pat’s annual concert at Áras Éanna was always one of the musical highlights of the year on Inis Oirr.
Pat was joined by a number of musical collaborators from the island and further afield, including The Sawdoctors' Leo Moran. He was also joined on stage by another Longford musician, Mick Lane.
