Man (20s) to appear in court on Longford theft charge

Longford garda station
A man in his 20s is due to appear in court after being charged with shoplifting from a supermarket in Longford town.
The man was arrested and brought to Longford garda station after allegedly trying to make off with over €100 worth of items from Tesco at Longford Shopping Centre last Wednesday evening.
It's believed the male suspect was stopped by security personnel, who held the man at the scene ahead of the arrival of gardaí a short time later.
He was later charged and is due to appear at a sitting of Longford District Court in two weeks time.
"Gardaí attended an incident of theft at Longford Shopping Centre that occurred at approximately 5.15pm on 24th of August 2022," said a spokesperson.
"A man (20s) was arrested and charged in relation to this incident and is due to appear before a sitting of Longford District Court at approximately 10.30am on the 13th of September 2022."
