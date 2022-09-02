Longford County Council one day household hazardous waste collection

A one day household hazardous waste collection will take place on Saturday 3rd September in the lower car park of Pearse Park Longford from 10am to 1pm, entrance via the rugby club road.
Items for collection will include old paints, old and out of date household cleaners, garden herbicides, pesticides, waste oil, obsolete medicines and old batteries. A per kg charge will apply for these items.
Please note it will not be possible to accept card payments at this collection.
No commercial paint, waste oil from garages or commercial hazardous waste will be permitted.
For further information on collections and charges contact The Environment Section of Longford County Council on 043 – 3343462 or check out the web site on www.longfordcoco.ie
