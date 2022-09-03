Deaths in Longford - Saturday, September 3, 2022

Patrick Casserly, Main Street, Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff in Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown, Co. Longford, on Thursday, September 1, 2022 of Patrick Casserly, Main Street, Drumlish, Longford. Predeceased by his parents James and Mary Ann, sisters Nan and Peggy, brother James. Deeply regretted by his brother John (Mayo), nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown on Monday evening, September 5 from 7pm to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning, September 6 arriving at St Mary's Church, Drumlish, for 12 noon Mass, followed by burial in the local cemetery. House private please and family flowers only.

Brendan Clarke, Epsom, Surrey, UK and formerly of Church Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford



The death occurred on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 of Brendan Clarke, Epsom, Surrey, UK and formerly of Church Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Funeral Arrangements Later



Bernard (Bernie) Kelly, 9 Greville Court, Granard, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in his home, on Monday, August 29, 2022 of Bernard (Bernie) Kelly, 9 Greville Court, Granard, Co Longford and formerly of 35 Spring Lawn, Longford. Bernie will be sadly missed by his loving family, parents Tommy and Mary, brother Jason, sisters Cathy and Mary, brother-in-law Dan, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his many good friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Friday, September 2 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral cortège will be leaving Connell's Funeral Home on Saturday morning, September 3 to arrive at St Mary's Church, Granard for funeral mass at 12 noon, followed with burial in Granardkill Cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed live: click here.

Peter Mulligan, Killiney, Dublin / Granard, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the presence of his loving family in St Michael’s Hospital (Dun Laoghaire), on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 of Peter Mulligan, Killiney, Co Dublin and late of Clooneen, Granard, Co Longford.

Peter will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Rita, loving sons David, Gary and Derrick, his daughters-in-law Ekaterina, Pavla and Melissa, adored grandchildren Viktor, Veronica and Max, brothers Edward and John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing on Friday, September 2 in Quinn’s Funeral Home, Glasthule from 4pm to 6pm. Removal Saturday, September 3 to Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Johnstown/Killiney arriving for 10am Funeral Mass which can be viewed on http://www.churchservices.tv/johnstownourlady followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation.

Sarah Godfrey (née Tynan), Ballinlough, Roscommon / Granard, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in Birmingham on Thursday, August 18, 2022 of Sarah Godfrey (née Tynan), Birmingham UK and formerly of Granard, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Pat and sister Ellen (Small). Sarah, loving mother of Pat (Ballinlough), Phil (Hussey, Ballinlough) and Helen (Nottingham). Sarah will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son, her daughters, her grandchildren Brian, David and Maddy. Great-grandchildren James, Sarah, Ciara and Conor. Also, by her sister Eilish (Granard), son-in-law Paddy Joe (Hussey) and daughter-in-law Jenny, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephew, extended family, neighbours and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at McDonagh’s Funeral Home, Castlerea on Friday evening, September 2 from 5pm until 7pm followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballinlough. Mass on the Resurrection on Saturday, September 3 at 11am with burial in Ballinlough Cemetery.

Sarah’s Funeral Mass will be live-streamed and can be viewed on the following link www.mcdonaghfuneraldirectors.ie/live-stream

The recording of Sarah’s Funeral Mass can be viewed again in our viewing room on the following link www.mcdonaghfuneraldirectors.ie/viewing-room

Desmond (Des) Leavy, Naas, Kildare / Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at Beech Park Nursing Home, Kildare Town, on Thursday, September 1, 2022 of Desmond (Des) Leavy, Naas, Kildare and formerly of Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

Desmond (Des), beloved husband of Angela and dear father of David, Alan, Desmond, Janet and Francis; Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, brother Oliver, son-in-law Pat, daughter-in-law Paula, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Sunday, September 4 from 4pm to 7pm with Prayers at 6pm at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas. Removal on Monday, September 5 to The Church of The Irish Martyrs, Ballycane arriving for 11am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Corban’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society or The Alzheimer Society of Ireland. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors, Church Lane, Naas. Ph: 045 897397. ‘May He Rest In Peace’.

