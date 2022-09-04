Horse racing body offers condolences after tragic death of Henry de Bromhead's teen son

Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) is offering their condolences to the de Bromhead family after the tragic death of Jack de Bromhead.

The teenage son of trainer Henry de Bromhead died after an incident at a Kerry pony festival which took place on Rossbeigh Beach yesterday (Saturday September 3).

CEO of HRI, Suzanne Eade, said, "Like everybody in the horse racing and pony racing community, I want to offer my deepest condolences to his parents Henry and Heather, his sisters Mia and Georgia and extended family, on the tragic loss of their beloved Jack.

"Jack may have been only 13 but he was already incredibly popular in the racing community. His family and friends, his pony racing colleagues and all those who lives he touched are in our thoughts today during this numbing, devastating tragedy."

Devastating news. RIP Jack de Bromhead pic.twitter.com/Yovr6rdj4l — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) September 4, 2022

Gardai and emergency services were called to the scene at approximately 5.20pm.

The teenager received treatment at the scene following the incident but he was later pronounced dead.

His body has since been removed to the morgue at Kerry University Hospital.

Horse Racing Ireland’s equuip department through the Industry Assistance Programme will assist in offering counselling for Jack’s pony racing colleagues and friends.

May he rest in peace