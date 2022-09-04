Deaths in Longford - Sunday, September 4, 2022

Joan Dervan (née Fitzgerald), No 6 Shannonvale, Farnagh Hill, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the tender loving care of her family in her home, on Saturday, September 3, 2022 of Joan Dervan (née Fitzgerald), No 6 Shannonvale, Farnagh Hill, Longford Town, Longford and formerly of Convent Road, Longford. She is predeceased by her parents James and Kathleen, brother Martin and sister Winifred. Joan will be forever missed by her heartbroken family, husband Dennis, adored son Vincent, daughter-in-law Anja, and her 2 darling grandchildren Kian and Connor, sisters Christine and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many dear friends. A gentle nature, A heart of gold, These are the memories we will hold. Rest in Peace Joan.

Joan will repose in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, (N39 KN66), on Monday, September 5 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal from her home on Tuesday, September 6 for Funeral Mass at 11am in St. Mel's Cathedral, Longford, followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd, Cavan, at 1.30pm. Funeral Mass can be viewed live: click here. Family flowers only please, donations can be made in Joan's memory, to Longford Palliative Care, c/o Connell Funeral Directors. House private at all times, please.

Joe Doyle, Richmond Street, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by his family, on Friday, September 2, 2022 of Joe Doyle, Richmond Street, Longford Town, Longford. Joe will be forever missed by his loving family, sons Darren, Joe, Dillon, Lee, Justin, Oliver, Quentin and Johnny, daughters Lindsey, Chantelle, Samanta and Jennifer, his adored 7 grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers and sisters, relatives, neighbours and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace.

Joe will repose in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, (N39KN66) on Sunday, September 4 from 4pm until 7pm, followed by removal to St. Mel's Cathedral for prayers at 7.30pm. Mass can be viewed live: click here. Funeral Mass on Monday, September 5 at 11am, followed with burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Charlie McGann, No.4 Derrahaun, Kenagh, Longford



The death occurred, at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Friday, September 2, 2022 of Charlie McGann, No.4 Derrahaun, Kenagh, Longford. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Patrick Casserly, Main Street, Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff in Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown, Co. Longford, on Thursday, September 1, 2022 of Patrick Casserly, Main Street, Drumlish, Longford. Predeceased by his parents James and Mary Ann, sisters Nan and Peggy, brother James. Deeply regretted by his brother John (Mayo), nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown on Monday evening, September 5 from 7pm to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning, September 6 arriving at St Mary's Church, Drumlish, for 12 noon Mass, followed by burial in the local cemetery. House private please and family flowers only.

Brendan Clarke, Epsom, Surrey, UK and formerly of Church Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford



The death occurred on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 of Brendan Clarke, Epsom, Surrey, UK and formerly of Church Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Mary (Mae) Shanley (née O'Neill), Drumkielvy, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred, at Sligo University Hospital, on Friday, September 2, 2022 of Mary (Mae) Shanley (née O'Neill), late of Drumkielvy, Mohill. Co Leitrim and Forest Hills, New York, USA. Predeceased by her husband; Mel and her parents Frank and Bridget O'Neill.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughter; Breege, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Mae Rest in Peace.

Mae will lie in repose at her residence at Drumkielvy, Mohill (Eircode N41 V650) on Sunday, September 4 from 3.30pm - 6.30pm.

Remains to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Mohill on Monday, September 5 for funeral Mass at 1pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to The North West Hospice c/o McKeon's Funeral Director's Cloone or any family member. Mae's Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill

Breege, Mae's daughter is very grateful for your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

Bernard (Ben) Taylor, Methil and Perth, Scotland/, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at The North West Hospice, Sligo with his heartbroken partner, Annette by his side, on Saturday, September 3, 2022 of Bernard (Ben) Taylor, Mohill, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Methil and Perth, Scotland. May Ben Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Desmond (Des) Leavy, Naas, Kildare / Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at Beech Park Nursing Home, Kildare Town, on Thursday, September 1, 2022 of Desmond (Des) Leavy, Naas, Kildare and formerly of Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

Desmond (Des), beloved husband of Angela and dear father of David, Alan, Desmond, Janet and Francis; Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, brother Oliver, son-in-law Pat, daughter-in-law Paula, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Sunday, September 4 from 4pm to 7pm with Prayers at 6pm at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas. Removal on Monday, September 5 to The Church of The Irish Martyrs, Ballycane arriving for 11am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Corban’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society or The Alzheimer Society of Ireland. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors, Church Lane, Naas. Ph: 045 897397. ‘May He Rest In Peace’.

