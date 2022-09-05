Search

05 Sept 2022

‘Threading the Táin Tapestry’ exhibition opens in Longford

'Threading the Táin Tapestry' exhibition opens in Longford

Mairead Ní Chongaile, Patricia Briody, Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Turlough McGovern and Mary Carleton Reynolds at the opening of the ‘Threading the Táin Tapestry’ exhibition

Community visual arts project, the ‘Threading The Táin Tapestry’ exhibition is on display in Edgeworthstown library until September 19.


All are welcome to come and view this visual celebration of Irish mythology.
The exhibition is based on the Táin Bo Cúailnge, one of Ireland’s most well-known epic mythological tales.


The work is made up of five tapestries, each depicting scenes from the five counties of the Táin journey – Roscommon, Longford, Westmeath, Meath and Louth.
The exhibition was launched by Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Turlough McGovern during Heritage Week.


The project was produced by the An Táin Arts Centre in Dundalk, in association with Creative Spark. It is supported by Longford County Council through the Creative Ireland programme.
The Longford tapestry panel was created by artist Catherine Gray with volunteers from the Longford Willow Quilters. Volunteers included Elsie Moxham, Ursula Burke, Sadie Sheridan, Trish Ryding, Marie English, Anna Delaney Atkinson and Brenda Clarke.


The Willow Quilters also exhibited some of their own works in the library during Heritage Week.

