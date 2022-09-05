Search

05 Sept 2022

Longford Female farmers told to check PRSI contributions

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

05 Sept 2022 10:33 AM

IFA farm family and social affairs chairperson, Alice Doyle, has urged female farmers to take the time to check what PRSI contributions they have made to date and ensure that they are making a contribution when carrying out tax returns this year.


“As we approach the closing part of the year, consideration should be given to reviewing your PRSI record of contributions to date,” said the IFA spokesperson.


“This is important in terms of planning for your future entitlement to the state pension and may provide the opportunity to enhance future benefits," she said.


Ms Doyle went on to point out that many female farmers who are retiring discover that they are not entitled to the state contributory pension, as they have not made sufficient PRSI contributions.
“This is despite having worked on the farm all their lives. It is important to be aware of this issue when planning for the future,” she said.

