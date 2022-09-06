Search

06 Sept 2022

Longford SFC: Rathcline qualify for the quarter-finals for the first time in 14 years

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group 2 - Round 5

longford gaa

Rathcline coach Enda Lyons from Carrigallen, Co Leitrim pictured durng the course of the SFC clash against Carrickedmond on Friday night last Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Patrick Cahill

06 Sept 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Rathcline are through to the Senior Football Championship quarter-finals for the first time in 14 years following their comprehensive victory over Carrickedmond in the Group 2 Round 5 clash at Páirc Chiarán, Newtowncashel on Friday night last. 

Rathcline . . . 1-11   Carrickedmond . . . 0-8

Rathcline were comfortable as soon as Iarla O’Sullivan punched the ball to the net inside the first quarter. Carrickedmond could never bridge the gap that the 3-pointer created and the stop-start nature of the second half didn’t support a comeback.

Six points ahead at the break (1-8 to 0-5), the Lanesboro side consolidated their tight grip on the match and can now look forward to a last eight showdown against Longford Slashers in a couple of weeks time. 

RATHCLINE: Daithi Mulvihill; Jack Rooney, James Carroll, Aaron Kenny; David Rooney, Iarla O’Sullivan (1-0), Cillian Flood; Shane Kenny (0-3, 1f), Shane Donohoe; Oisin Kenny, Cronan Flood (0-2), Seadhna Ryan; Oran Kenny (0-6, 3f), Bryn Peters, Oisin O’Sullivan.

Subs:- Garth Reilly for S Donohoe (injured, half-time); Ultan O’Sullivan for Oisin O’ Sullivan (51 mins), Jordan Donlon for B Peters (57 mins).

CARRICKEDMOND: David Shannon; Conor Mulvey, Padraig McGrath, Niall O’Farrell; Ríoch Farrell (0-1), Barry O’Farrell, Fionn Morgan; Enda Farrell, John O’Shea; Kyle Kenny (0-1), Adam Quinn, Eoghan McCormack; John McCormack (0-1, m),  Shane McGoey (0-4, 3f), Paddy Farrell. 

Subs:- Ross Doherty (0-1) for P Farrell (38 mins); Shaun McGrath for E Farrell (60 mins);  Sean Donohoe for S McGoey (60 mins).

Referee: John Cullen (Mostrim).

