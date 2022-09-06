Longford SFC: Rathcline qualify for the quarter-finals for the first time in 14 years

Rathcline coach Enda Lyons from Carrigallen, Co Leitrim pictured durng the course of the SFC clash against Carrickedmond on Friday night last Photo: Syl Healy
Rathcline are through to the Senior Football Championship quarter-finals for the first time in 14 years following their comprehensive victory over Carrickedmond in the Group 2 Round 5 clash at Páirc Chiarán, Newtowncashel on Friday night last.
Rathcline . . . 1-11 Carrickedmond . . . 0-8
Rathcline were comfortable as soon as Iarla O’Sullivan punched the ball to the net inside the first quarter. Carrickedmond could never bridge the gap that the 3-pointer created and the stop-start nature of the second half didn’t support a comeback.
Six points ahead at the break (1-8 to 0-5), the Lanesboro side consolidated their tight grip on the match and can now look forward to a last eight showdown against Longford Slashers in a couple of weeks time.
RATHCLINE: Daithi Mulvihill; Jack Rooney, James Carroll, Aaron Kenny; David Rooney, Iarla O’Sullivan (1-0), Cillian Flood; Shane Kenny (0-3, 1f), Shane Donohoe; Oisin Kenny, Cronan Flood (0-2), Seadhna Ryan; Oran Kenny (0-6, 3f), Bryn Peters, Oisin O’Sullivan.
Subs:- Garth Reilly for S Donohoe (injured, half-time); Ultan O’Sullivan for Oisin O’ Sullivan (51 mins), Jordan Donlon for B Peters (57 mins).
CARRICKEDMOND: David Shannon; Conor Mulvey, Padraig McGrath, Niall O’Farrell; Ríoch Farrell (0-1), Barry O’Farrell, Fionn Morgan; Enda Farrell, John O’Shea; Kyle Kenny (0-1), Adam Quinn, Eoghan McCormack; John McCormack (0-1, m), Shane McGoey (0-4, 3f), Paddy Farrell.
Subs:- Ross Doherty (0-1) for P Farrell (38 mins); Shaun McGrath for E Farrell (60 mins); Sean Donohoe for S McGoey (60 mins).
Referee: John Cullen (Mostrim).
