07 Sept 2022

Longford IFC: Final round fixtures in the group stage to determine the semi-finalists

Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship

longford gaa

Liam Lynch on the ball for Fr Manning Gaels in evading the challenge of Kenagh opponent Damien Higgins. Action from the IFC Round 6 clash on Saturday last Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

07 Sept 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

Fr Manning Gaels are through to the Intermediate Football Championship semi-finals following their 1-9 to 1-5 win over Kenagh on Saturday evening last. 

Ballymahon and Sean Connolly’s, locked together on seven points, are expected to join the Drumlish/Ballinamuck side in the last four due to their superior scores difference.

Despite the setback of losing against Ardagh Moydow on Sunday last, Cashel still have an outside chance of qualifying for the knockout stage in a must win match against Connolly’s but are depending on the results in the other two fixtures going their way.

All three games in the final round of the group stage will start at the same time on Sunday (4.15pm) and the outcome of the crunch clash between Kenagh and Ardagh Moydow is likely to determine the remaining spot in the semi-finals.

 Mulleady Group IFC Round 7

Ardagh Moydow v Kenagh 

Prediction: Kenagh

Cashel v Sean Connolly’s

Prediction: Sean Connolly’s

Ballymahon v Fr Manning Gaels

Prediction: Fr Manning Gaels

Seeded Semi-Finals Draw

Group Stage 1st placed team v 4th placed team

Group Stage 2nd placed team v 3rd placed team 

