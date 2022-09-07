Longford IFC: Final round fixtures in the group stage to determine the semi-finalists

Liam Lynch on the ball for Fr Manning Gaels in evading the challenge of Kenagh opponent Damien Higgins. Action from the IFC Round 6 clash on Saturday last Photo: Syl Healy
Fr Manning Gaels are through to the Intermediate Football Championship semi-finals following their 1-9 to 1-5 win over Kenagh on Saturday evening last.
Ballymahon and Sean Connolly’s, locked together on seven points, are expected to join the Drumlish/Ballinamuck side in the last four due to their superior scores difference.
Despite the setback of losing against Ardagh Moydow on Sunday last, Cashel still have an outside chance of qualifying for the knockout stage in a must win match against Connolly’s but are depending on the results in the other two fixtures going their way.
All three games in the final round of the group stage will start at the same time on Sunday (4.15pm) and the outcome of the crunch clash between Kenagh and Ardagh Moydow is likely to determine the remaining spot in the semi-finals.
Mulleady Group IFC Round 7
Ardagh Moydow v Kenagh
Prediction: Kenagh
Cashel v Sean Connolly’s
Prediction: Sean Connolly’s
Ballymahon v Fr Manning Gaels
Prediction: Fr Manning Gaels
Seeded Semi-Finals Draw
Group Stage 1st placed team v 4th placed team
Group Stage 2nd placed team v 3rd placed team
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.