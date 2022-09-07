PICTURES | First day at school excitement and smiling faces across county Longford

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery
There has been plenty of first day at school excitement, smiling faces and even the odd few tears across county Longford in recent days as children set off on their primary school adventure.
We hope you enjoy this gallery of photographs. Don't forget to tag and share with your friends! And if you have a first day at school photograph you wish to see published in the Longford Leader why not send it along with caption to newsroom@longfordleader.ie
