Down Memory Lane | Style, glitz and glamour on Longford catwalk for 2013 St Joseph's Care Centre fashion show

After a nine year gap the St Joseph's Care Centre Fashion Show is set to make a fabulous return of glitz and glamour and all in the name of a very good cause. The fourth St Joseph's Care Centre Fashion Show, the first since 2013, takes place on Friday, September 16 in Longford Arms Hotel at 8pm and we hope this trip Down Memory Lane will whet your appetite for the eagerly anticipated 2022 show.
We hope you enjoy this selection of pictorial memories from nine years ago, captured through the lens of local photographer Shelley Corcoran, and don't forget to tag and share with your friends!
