Search

08 Sept 2022

Longford woman celebrates six years as Slimming World Consultant

Tona Daly

Tona Daly

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

08 Sept 2022 10:33 AM

A slimmer who transformed her life by losing three stone and using her success to help other people change their lives and achieve their weight loss dreams too is getting ready to celebrate six years doing her dream job.

The latest government figures reveal that around 1 in 4 adults are obese and it is estimated that, by 2034, this will increase to 1 in 3.

And Tona Daly says her role has never been more important.

Tona explained, “Obesity is becoming such a huge issue across Ireland. When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight, and now I’m getting ready to celebrate six years doing a role that I love with a passion.”

After losing three stone and undergoing regular training, Tona said it’s a privilege for her to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped her, so that she can give her members the support they need to get to target.

For anyone who has ever struggled with their weight, finding understanding, care and support to help you stay committed and reach your target is invaluable.

Tona pointed out, “The real key to success is found in the weekly group where Consultants motivate and inspire members to achieve their weight loss dreams.”

Tona says 'there is no better job in the world'.

“I am a single mum to two beautiful daughters and my role enables me to be able to spend time with my girls and family, and fit work around life, while at the same time having a fulfilling role helping others.”

She stressed that support is really the most important thing.

“It all starts with feeling that you’re not alone. I couldn’t have lost my weight without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own Consultant and group.

“As a Slimming World Consultant, the support that I receive from my local Manager Caroline, plus the in-depth training I receive at the Slimming World Academy and through weekly sessions, ensure that I continue to provide our members with the practical and psychological support they need to make long term changes to their eating and activity habits.”

Tona outlined that for her becoming a self-employed franchisee was a great option.

“I wanted a job that was well paid, flexible and could fit around my busy family life, so launching my own Slimming World group six years ago was an ideal option. I now run two groups in Longford town and my job satisfaction is just tremendous.”

If you would like to find out more about careers with Slimming World, please give our local manager a call on 087-642 5711.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media