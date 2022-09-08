Academy Award winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts join Ryan Tubridy on Friday's Late Late Show

Academy Award winners are among the guests scheduled to appear in tomorrow's (September 9) Late Late Show episode.
George Clooney and Julia Roberts will join host Ryan Tubridy to talk about their new romantic comedy 'Ticket to Paradise' and why they wanted to make another movie together.
Ryan will also chat to them about George’s Irish ancestry and Julia’s memories of filming ‘Michael Collins’ here in Ireland.
Amy Huberman will be on the show to talk about her new children's book and her upcoming acting work, while TikTok star Tadhg Fleming, Mrs Brown's Boys actress Fiona O'Carroll and former Miss Ireland Pamela Uba will speak about why they wanted to face their fears in signing up for this year's 'Ultimate Hell Week: The Professionals'.
Longford woman celebrates six years as Slimming World Consultant
A slimmer who transformed her life by losing three stone and using her success to help other people change their lives and achieve their weight loss dreams too is getting ready to celebrate six years doing her dream job.
Longford motoring enthusiasts looking forward to Cannonball Run adventure
Two Longford motoring enthusiasts are lining up to take part in a freewheeling spin around Ireland in a three day driving extravaganza.
Longford Slashers and Clonguish Gaels clash for the Senior Hurling Championship title
In a repeat of the 2019 title decider, Longford Slashers and Clonguish will clash in the Senior Hurling Championship final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday, throw-in 3.30pm.
A few very special Lego recreations of famous Irish landmarks will also make an appearance ahead of the first ever Dublin Brick Con in Ireland.
Plus, a very special musical performance with Megan O’Neill singing 'Lay your Head Down'.
