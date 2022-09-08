Gardaí appeal for information to help find missing Midlands teenager
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Sean Byrne who has been missing from the Glasson area of county Westmeath since Friday, September 2, 2022.
Sean is described as being approximately 5ft 5ins in height with a slim build, brown hair and hazel eyes.
Sean was last seen wearing a black padded jacket, dark bottoms and white runners with black detailing.
EXCLUSIVE: Judge Bernadette Owens appointed new sitting District Court Judge for Longford and Westmeath
Judge Bernadette Owens has been appointed the new sitting judge for counties Longford and Westmeath, the Leader can exclusively reveal.
Longford motoring enthusiasts looking forward to Cannonball Run adventure
Two Longford motoring enthusiasts are lining up to take part in a freewheeling spin around Ireland in a three day driving extravaganza.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.