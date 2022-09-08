Search

08 Sept 2022

UPDATE: Government confirm appointment of new Longford District Court Judge

Bernadette Owens

Judge Bernadette Owens is the new full time sitting judge for counties Longford and Westmeath

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

08 Sept 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@iconicnews.ie

The Government has this evening confirmed the appointment of Judge Bernadette Owens as the new district court judge for counties Longford and Westmeath.

Department of Justice said Judge Owens had been officially appointed to the role after government leaders met yesterday to consider a successor to the late district court judge Seamus Hughes who passed away in July.

"At its meeting yesterday, the Government agreed to permanently assign a serving Judge of the District Court, Judge Bernadette Owens, to the District 9 (Co. Westmeath/Longford) with immediate effect," said a Depertment of Justice spokesperson.

"The vacancy arose in District 9 (Co. Westmeath/Longford) following the passing of Judge Seamus Hughes on 12 July 2022."

It comes after the Leader exclusively broke details of the news earlier today.

EXCLUSIVE: Judge Bernadette Owens appointed new sitting District Court Judge for Longford and Westmeath

Until now, Judge Owens had served as a moveable judge, often taking in court sittings at various locations across the country.

During her time on the bench in District Court Area 9, Judge Owens has become known for her direct and meticulous approach.

For more on this story, see next week's Longford Leader.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media