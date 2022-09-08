Search

08 Sept 2022

Remembering the day Longford folk met Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace reception

Remembering the day Longford folk met Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace reception

Colum Moloney from Brent Irish Advisory Service (BIAS) and a native of Bannon Terrace, Longford, meeting Queen Elizabeth during the Buckingham Palace Irish Community Reception Picture: Malcolm McNally

08 Sept 2022 9:33 PM

Longford was well represented at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, March 25, 2014 for the Irish Community reception hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth and the late Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip.

Pat Fitzgerald, then President of the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) and Grand Marshal for the Longford St Patrick’s Day Parade; the late Paddy Cowan, proprietor of the Irish World Newspaper; Colum Moloney from Brent Irish Advisory Service (BIAS) and former Mayor of the London Borough of Brent were present for the special reception to recognise the contribution of the Irish to life in Britain.

Longford photographer Malcolm McNally was also on duty, diligently capturing historic images for The Irish Post and of course, The Longford Leader.

Over three hundred people attended the reception ahead of the State visit to Britain by President Michael D Higgins.

Longford men Pat Fitzgerald, President of the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) and Paddy Cowan, proprietor of the Irish World Newspaper pictured meeting Queen Elizabeth during the Buckingham Palace Irish Community Reception on Tuesday, March 25, 2014. Photo by Malcolm McNally

President and Taoiseach lead tributes to late Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth's State Visit to Ireland in 2011 marked a crucial step in the normalisation of relations with our nearest neighbour

Both historic and very ordinary: the Queen’s 2011 visit to Ireland

Irish Ambassador Dan Mulhall, who was guest of honour at the recent 59th Longford Association in London dinner dance, said the Buckingham Palace reception was a huge occasion for the Irish community in Britain.

The late Paddy Cowan, proprietor of the Irish World Newspaper, meeting Queen Elizabeth during the Buckingham Palace Irish Community Reception on Tuesday, March 25, 2014. Photo by Malcolm McNally

“The invited guests have made a huge contribution to Britain, to Ireland and to British-Irish relations and this is a great recognition of the contribution they have made by Her Majesty in hosting this event,” remarked Mr Mulhall.

