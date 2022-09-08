PICTURES | The best hospitality and business owners in Leitrim and Roscommon honoured at Irish Restaurant Awards

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery

The best restaurants and hospitality business owners in Leitrim and Roscommon were honoured at the Connacht Regional Final of the Irish Restaurant Awards in the Landmark Hotel, on Tuesday, September 6.

All of the Leitrim and Roscommon winners now compete for the Regional and All Ireland Titles, which will be announced at the Irish Restaurant Awards All-Ireland Final on Monday, September 19 in the Convention Centre Dublin. READ MORE BELOW PHOTO

The Leitrim and Roscommon winners on the night were:

Local Food Hero Sponsored by The Irish Times

Roscommon: Molloys Bakery, Declan Molloy and Mary T Molloy

Leitrim: The Cottage Restaurant Jamestown, Shamzuri Hanfia



Best Sustainable Practices Sponsored by Gas Networks Ireland

Roscommon: Rogue And Co Roscommon Town

Leitrim: Synergy Cafe Carrick On Shannon

Best Free From Sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro

Roscommon: Fusion Roscommon

Leitrim: Honestly Farm Kitchen Carrick On Shannon

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine Sponsored by FBD

Roscommon: Regans Gastro Pub And Restaurant Roscommon

Leitrim: Red Bank Restaurant Carrick On Shannon



Best Restaurant Manager Sponsored by AIB Merchant Services

Roscommon: Keenans Hotel Bar And Restaurant Tarmonbarry, David Keenan

Leitrim: Buffalo Boy, Gabriel Camburu

Best Wine Experience Sponsored by Bibendum Ireland

Roscommon: The Purple Onion Kitchen Tarmonbarry

Leitrim: The Red Bank Restaurant Carrick On Shannon

Best Café Sponsored by Illy

Roscommon: Bastion K2Tchen Castlerea Castlerea

Leitrim: Honestly Farm Kitchen Carrick On Shannon

Best World Cuisine Sponsored by San Pellegrino

Roscommon Zaiqa Restaurant Roscommon Roscommon

Leitrim Di Vino Italian Restaurant Carrick On Shannon

Best Newcomer Sponsored by Square

Roscommon: The Lovage Boyle

Leitrim: Drumanilra And Honestly Carrick On Shannon

Pub of the Year Sponsored by Jameson

Roscommon: Coffey's Bar Lecarrow

Leitrim: Flynns Bar Carrick On Shannon

Best Casual Dining Sponsored by Musgrave Marketplace

Roscommon: Regans Gastro Pub And Restaurant Roscommon

Leitrim: The Brandywell Bar Dromod

Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant Sponsored By Frylite

Roscommon: Keenans Hotel Bar And Restaurant Tarmonbarry

Leitrim: Lough Rynn Castle Mohill

Best Customer Service Sponsored Restaurant-Insurance.ie Provided by Dolmen

Roscommon: Lovage At The Gate Lodge Boyle

Leitrim: Tegi's Tearoom Carrick On Shannon Aghamore

Best Gastro Pub Sponsored by Worldpay from FIS

Roscommon: Hesters Golden Eagle Bar And Restaurant Castlerea

Leitrim: Oarsman Carrick On Shannon

Best Chef Sponsored by BWG Foodservice

Roscommon: Kilronan Castle Ballyforan, Daniel Willimont

Leitrim: Red Bank Restaurant Carrick On Shannon, Michelle McGowan

Best Restaurant Sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants

Roscommon: The Old Stone House Restaurant Roscommon Ballinlough

Leitrim: The Cottage Restaurant Jamestown

Vice President of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, Mark McGowan, said; “Now in their 13th year, the Irish Restaurant Awards returns after the 2020 Awards were cut short.

"The Awards are an opportunity to celebrate the existing and up and coming talent in the sector and are a reminder that hospitality is nothing without the dedicated and passionate staff in the industry.

"The Awards continue to showcase the incredible food that is on offer in the cafes, pubs and restaurants of Ireland. With well over 100,000 nominations received from the public this year, the standard for the judging process was higher than ever.”