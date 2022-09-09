North Longford residential farm goes under the hammer

Located close to the village of Bunlahy and with amenities such as Lough Gowna and Derrycassen Woods within walking distance, the sale of a north Longford bungalow on 14 acres offers an opportunity to purchase the type of property which rarely comes to market.

Nestled in a quiet country lane, just 200 yards from the main road, the four bedroom bungalow at Aughakilmore, Ballinalee N39 WP64 is deceptively large.

Built in the 1990’s, it has been well maintained and is in good condition throughout with oil fired central heating.

The land is laid out in six fields, just like a traditional family farm.

It is generally good land which would lend itself to any type of use.

Small farms such as this rarely come to the market. They make ideal family homes.

From an investment viewpoint, with the current demand for houses to rent and with Tax Free income on the leasing of land, this is a no brainer.

Anyone thinking of purchasing an investment property would find it hard to get a better one. And, in addition, the property also includes an old, derelict, farm house, which could possibly be restored.

The property is being offered for sale in lots as follows:

Lot 1. Bungalow on c.0.9 acres;

Lot 2. c. 13.20 acres of pasture land and

Lot 3. The entire property – Bungalow on 14.1 acres.

Located in the townland of Aughakilmore in Co. Longford, the property is beside the village of Bunlahy. It is a convenient location with the town of Granard just 4 miles away.

Distances from other locations include: Longford town 9 miles, Cavan town 21 miles, Center Parcs 20 miles. The M50 is less than 90 minutes, via the N4. Also train services from Longford and Edgeworthstown. Auctioneers for this sale are J. J. Flood & Sons, Granard.

The property will be sold by public auction online through LSL Auctions and in Creegans of Bunlahy on Thursday, September 22 at 3pm. Interested parties should contact the auctioneer and further details are available online via www.jjfloodandson.ie.

Those interested in bidding on-line need to register with the auctioneer by Monday, September 19.