Man on knife and threat to kill charges at Longford property

Mullingar Courthouse
A defendant brought before Mullingar District Court last week will hear how the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) wishes to proceed at next week's sitting of Longford District Court.
Gordan Jakimenko (39) of no fixed abode was before the court facing six charges stemming from three incidents.
The defendant was charged with theft, trespass, threatening to kill and producing a knife at 22 Hazel Grove, Prospect Woods, Longford on June 23 last and of failing to comply with the directions of a Garda and trespass at the Vintage B&B, Moydow, Longford last June 14 and 16 respectively.
Judge Bernadette Owens was told Judge Alan Mitchell had refused jurisdiction on all charges at a District Court sitting on June 23.
The court was told the defendant was admitted to bail, but was not in a position to meet the conditions to provide an address and not enter Longford.
Judge Owens remanded Mr Jakimenko in custody with consent to bail to appear before Longford District Court on September 13 for DPP direction.
The judge certified for a Croatian interpreter on that date.
