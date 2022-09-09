Search

09 Sept 2022

Longford’s Melissa O’Kane selected for Republic of Ireland Women’s U-19 soccer squad

Two friendly fixtures away against Portugal on September 13 & 15

Longford's Melissa O'Kane selected for Republic of Ireland Women's U-19 soccer squad

Ardagh's Melissa O'Kane pictured in action for the Republic of Ireland in the European Women's U-19 Championship Qualifier against Northern Ireland last October

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

09 Sept 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Melissa O’Kane from Ardagh, who plays with Athlone Town in the National League, has been selected for the Republic of Ireland Women’s U-19s for the two friendly fixtures away against Portugal next week as the start of the 2022/2023 season begins in Centro de Estágios do Luso.

Manager Dave Connell recently used a friendly game away to England to assemble a new group of players, but this trip to Portugal will allow him to have more time to work with the players.

These two games will help to start the preparations for the upcoming UEFA Women's Under-19 European Championship Qualifiers, which will see Ireland travel to Poland to take on the hosts as well as Northern Ireland and France.

For this squad, Connell welcomes the trio of Jessie Stapleton, Ellen Molloy and Abbie Larkin back from the WNT senior squad, where they were involved for the FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying wins over Finland and Slovakia.

There is a first call-up for Reading's Lucy Brame, while 16 of the squad have featured in the SSE Airtricity Women's National League already this season.

 Republic of Ireland WU19 Squad

Goalkeepers: Katie Keane (Shelbourne), Summer Lawless (Peamount United)

Defenders: Meabh Russell (Wexford Youths), Kate Thompson (Galway WFC), Lucy Brame (Reading), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Abi Tuthill (Shamrock Rovers), Eve Dossen (Galway WFC), Melissa O'Kane (Athlone Town), Tara O'Hanlon (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Eva Mangan (Cork City), Sophie Morrin (Liverpool), Orlaith O'Mahony (Shamrock Rovers), Michaela Lawrence (Wexford Youths), Scarlett Herron (Athlone Town)

Forwards: Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Emma Doherty (Sligo Rovers), Jamie Thompson (Shamrock Rovers), Jenna Slattery (Galway WFC), Chloe Atkinson (Cork City), Lia O'Leary (Shelbourne)

 International Friendly Games

September 13th | Portugal v Republic of Ireland, Centro de Estágios do Luso, KO 18:00

September 15th | Portugal vs Republic of Ireland, Centro de Estágios do Luso, KO 17:00

