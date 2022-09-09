Deaths in Longford - Friday, September 9, 2022

Eamonn McLoughlin, Rathmore, Aughnacliffe, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of nurses and staff of Mullingar General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, September 8, 2022 of Eamonn McLoughlin, Rathmore, Aughnacliffe, Longford. Predeceased by his beloved wife Madge, his son Kevin and by his extended family. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, daughters Kathleen and Pauline, daughter-in-law Peggy, grandchildren Lee, Shaun, Charlotte, Luke, Ryan, Kerri, Jodie and Leanne, great-grandchildren Fred, William, Tilly, William, Gracie, Penelope, Edward and Kian, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace. Eamonn’s funeral cortege will leave his residence (N39 Y680) on Saturday morning, September 10 to arrive at St Colmcille’s Church, Aughnacliffe, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Oncology Unit at Cavan General Hospital, c/o Dolan Funeral Directors or any family member. House private, please.



Brian Murphy, Corneddan, Ballinalee, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, following an illness borne with great courage, in his home surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, September 8, 2022 of Brian Murphy, Corneddan, Ballinalee, Longford. He is predeceased by his parents Jack and Mary-Kate, brother-in-law Jody.

A dearly loved husband, father, brother and friend. Brian will be forever missed by his wife Veronica, sons Colm, Niall and Jack, daughter Aoife, brothers Frank (Bangor), Sean (Limerick), Eugene (Corneddan), sisters Sheila Laffey (Creenagh), Mary (Pieterse, Holland) and Ebaleen McGahan (Dublin), brothers-in-law Sean and André, sisters-in-law Marie, Eleanor and Julie, nephews, nieces, good friends and neighbours. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, Love leaves a memory no one can steal. Rest in Peace Brian.

Brian will repose in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, (N39 KN66), on Saturday, September 10 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Removal from his home on Sunday, September 11 to arrive at St Mary's Church, Ennybegs, Killoe, (N39 AH01), for Funeral Mass at 2pm, followed by burial in Aughaboy Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations can be made in Brian's memory to St.Christopher's, Longford, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member. Family Home Private Please.

John (Sonny) Doris, Corneddan, Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 of John (Sonny) Doris, Corneddan, Ballinalee, Longford, former employee of Bord Na Móna.He is predeceased by his parents James and Mary Jane, his son Francis and sister Catherine (Agnes) Fallon. Sonny will be forever remembered with love by his heartbroken family, wife (Elizabeth) Betty, sons John and Cathal, daughters Lorraine, Caitríona and Claire, sons-in-law Derek, Andrew and John, daughter-in-law Emer, his cherished grandchildren Shane, Amy, Sarah, Eoin, Ryan, Alisha, Leah and Callum, brothers-in-law George Norris, Joe Fallon, sisters-in-law Louie Bowes and Liz Norris, nephews, nieces, relatives, his good neighbours and dear friends.

Words and times, we can no longer share, But in our hearts you will always be there. Rest in Peace Sonny.

Sonny will repose in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, (N39 KN66), on Friday, September 9 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm.Removal from his home on Saturday, September 10 at 10.40am, to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Ennybegs, Killoe, (N39 AH01), for funeral Mass at 11am, followed with cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd, Cavan, at 2.30pm. Funeral Mass can be viewed live: click here. Family flowers only please, donations can be made in Sonny's memory, to the Irish Heart Foundation, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member. Family Home Private Please.

Gertie Fallon (née Murray), Knock, Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 of Gertie Fallon (née Murray), Knock, Lanesboro, Longford. Predeceased by her parents Jimmy and Ruth, sister Patricia and by her brother Ray. Sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, husband J.J., daughters Colette Keenan (Foynescourt, Longford) and Deirdre Sheehan (Ardagh), sister Kathleen (Lanesboro), Mary (London) and Joan (London), brothers Jim (U.S.A) and Des (Longford), sons-in-law Peter and Ciaran, grandchildren Peter, Ruth, David, Murray and Devin, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Friday, September 9 in St Mary’s Church, Lanesboro at 1pm, interment afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Longford Branch of the Alzheimer’s Society, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. The family would like to thank all the medical staff and carers who showed such kindness and compassion to Gertie. House private please.

Elizabeth Donohoe (née Lindsay), London and formerly Clonbrusk, Athlone, Westmeath / Legga, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, following a long illness borne with dignity, in the loving care of the doctors, nurses & staff of University College Hospital, London, and in the presence of her beloved husband Fonsie, on Sunday, August 21, 2022 of Elizabeth (Liz) Donohoe (née Lindsay), London and formerly Clonbrusk, Athlone, Westmeath / Legga, Longford. Sadly missed by her husband Fonsie, sisters Mary Breen (Athlone), Josephine Deevey (Omagh), brother Eamon Lindsay (Glasson), Aunt, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athlone Road, Longford, (N39 K381) on Sunday, September 11 from 4pm, concluding with prayers at 6pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Monday, September 12 in St Mary’s Church, Legga, N39 XK11 followed by burial in Tubberpatrick Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be Live Streamed on https://www.churchtv.ie/legga/ (Click on Legga Church)

Charlie McGann, No.4 Derrahaun, Kenagh, Longford

The death occurred, at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Friday, September 2, 2022 of Charlie McGann, No.4 Derrahaun, Kenagh, Longford and formerly of Foigha, Kenagh.

Predeceased by his parents John and Margaret (née Hussey), his wife Kathleen (née Marlow), daughter Anne, brothers Patrick, James and Michael, sisters Bridget, Annie May, Mary-Ellen and Margaret, nephew Noel and brother-in-law T.P. Marlow. Deeply regretted by his loving sons John (England) and Derek (Dublin), daughters-in-law Alison and Michelle, grandchildren Louise, Rachel, Sophie, Sarah, John Jnr, Ashling, Colin, Niall and Ciaran, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Pauline, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athlone Road, Longford, N39 K381 on Thursday evening, September 8 from 4:30pm, concluding with prayers at 6:30pm. Removal on Friday, September 9 from Kelly’s Funeral Home to Saint Dominic’s Church, Kenagh for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery, Lanesboro. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to “Alone” care of Kelly’s Funeral Directors or any family member. House Private Please.

Brendan Clarke, Epsom, Surrey, UK and formerly of Church Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford



The death occurred on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 of Brendan Clarke, Epsom, Surrey, UK and formerly of Church Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Joe Garry, Ballynacargy, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully at St George's Hospital, South London, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 of Joe Garry, late of Ballynacroghy, Ballynacargy, County Westmeath and Mitcham, Surrey. Son of the late Bartle and Brigid Garry. Predeceased by his late wife Mary. Deeply regretted by his brothers Pat, Jim and Bartle, nephews, nieces, cousins and a wide circle of friends, also his dear friend Betty Walsh and Westmeath Association in London. Rest in Peace.

Funeral has taken place in England. Month's memory Mass will take place in the Church of the Nativity, Ballynacargy on Sunday, September 18 at 11.30am.

