Longford laughs: Jimmy's debut gig goes down a treat in Legan

Jimmy Jests brought his comedy show 'It's a turf life' to Mitchell's Bar, Legan last Saturday night and it proved to be a memorable.

Edgeworthstown's Jimmy Connell (aka Jimmy Jests) is no stranger to local stage productions and his hilarious online sketches are enjoyed the world over.



Saturday was Jimmy Jests debut comedy show and he was 'absolutely overwhelmed' by how it went.



Jimmy posted on Facebook, “Thanks to a wonderful audience who were so engaging and up for the craic.



“To the lads who participated with me, to my impromptu tin whistler, to the advice on Sudo Cream, to Micks brother Michael, to Martina and Lisa who drove for two hours to see me and to the wonderful Peter's Garage Sessions for his support throughout, to Elaine in Mitchells Bar Legan for booking me.



“Finally to my wife and kids who allowed me to pursue this dream, I am forever grateful.”



Check out Jimmy Jests on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery