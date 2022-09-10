Georgia wins Specsavers Family Fun Day colouring competition

eorgia Hopkins, aged 10, winner of this year’s Specsavers Longford Family Fun Day
Congratulations to Georgia Hopkins, aged 10 (pictured), who was the winner of this year’s Specsavers Longford Family Fun Day colouring competition.
The competition was open to local children aged 3 - 12. The event, which recently returned after a two-year hiatus, saw the community come together for an afternoon of music, face-painting, sweet treats and goodie bags. Specsavers Longford were delighted to present Georgia with a cinema voucher.
Optometry director, Fiona Ferguson said,‘It was great to have the community come together for a day of fun and laughter.
“Community is a key focus for the team here at Specsavers Longford.”
