Status Yellow rain warning for entire country tomorrow with Met Éireann forecasting thundery downpours

The weather forecast for Sunday is for a very wet day across the country with Met Eireann forecasting thundery downpours with potential localised flooding.

Three separate Weather Warnings are in place.

A Status Orange Rain Warning is in place for Kerry from 3am on Sunday until 3pm on Sunday. Another Status Orange Weather Warning is in place for Waterford and Cork from 3am on Sunday until 3am on Monday.

A Status Yellow Rain Warning is in place for all of Ireland from 3am on Sunday until 3am on Monday with the possibility of heavy rain with isolated thunderstorms .

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast, rain will extend nationwide on Sunday, turning heavy and persistent in places.

Isolated thundery downpours are possible along with the potential for localised flooding.

Humid and breezy on Sunday with highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Further outbreaks of rain on Sunday night, heavy in places. Fairly mild and humid overnight with lowest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees with moderate breezes, varying in direction.

On Monday, patchy rain and drizzle will become largely confined to the southeast of the country with sunny spells developing elsewhere. Top temperatures will range from a rather fresh 15 or 16 degrees in the north to 20 or 21 degrees in the south.

Mostly dry on Monday night with long clear spells and just the chance of a few showers in the northwest. A cooler night than recently with lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in light northerly winds.