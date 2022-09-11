Search

11 Sept 2022

Longford County Choir return to song

Reporter:

Thomas Lyons

11 Sept 2022 12:33 PM

Longford County Choir will return to rehearsals next Wednesday, September 14. The rehearsals will take place in the Sylvia Dawson Hall at 7.30pm every Wednesday.


The hall is located at the rear of St Christophers, Battery Road, Longford and new members will be very welcome.


A very exciting programme is planned up to Christmas. Early in November the Choir will perform The Peacemakers , by Karl Jenkins.
It is a major work extolling peace and it places the words of many peacemakers in a musical context.


Jenkins stated that one line from Sumi (the 13th century Persian mystic poet) sums up the ethos of the piece: ‘All religions, all singing one song: Peace be with you’.


The timing of this concert is most appropriate given the terrible events that are taking place in Ukraine. Longford was also the home of one of the country’s greatest peacemakers; Albert Reynolds.

The event will be sponsored by Longford County Council through its Creative Arts and Community Grant programme.
At Christmas the choir will perform its ever popular Christmas Concert. This is its main charity fundraiser of the year and so far has raised over €60,000 for local causes.

Choral singing has wonderful health benefits and those taking part recognise that it is a complete break from the chores and exertions of daily life. Again new and old members will be very welcome.

News

