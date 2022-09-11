Search

11 Sept 2022

Longford JFC: Ardagh Moydow crowned Junior ‘B’ champions

Junior ‘B’ Football Championship Final

longford gaa

Captain Brian Farrell lifting the Cup as the Ardagh Moydow players celebrate their win over Abbeylara in the Junior 'B' Football Championship Final on Saturday Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

11 Sept 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

Ardagh Moydow staged a great comeback to beat Abbeylara in the Junior ‘B’ Football Championship Final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday evening.

Ardagh Moydow . . . 0-15 Abbeylara . . . 1-9 

Seven points behind approaching the half-time break, revitalised Ardagh Moydow gradually closed the gap to emerge victorious as Abbeylara ran out of steam.

 Cian Hartmann and Finn Hartmann were particularly prominent in the recovery in shooting a total of six points between them (all from play) and their team now move on to meet Ballymore in the Junior ‘A’ Championship semi-final. 

 ARDAGH MOYDOW: Brian Farrell; Ciaran Ryan, Tommy Powell, Frank Twaddle; Michael Lynch, Gerard Farrell, John Shea; Paddy Keenan, Mark Quinn; Paddy Hanley (0-6, all frees), Finn Hartmann (0-3), Dessie Murphy; Cian Hartmann (0-3), Paddy Ganley (0-3, 2 frees), Mark Thompson. 

 Subs:- Terry Bullet for F Twaddle (26 mins); Frank Galvin for M Quinn (half-time); Philip Gillen for C Ryan (55 mins); Sean Murphy for P Hanley (injured, stoppage time). 

 ABBEYLARA: John Joe Reilly; Larry McHugh, Fintan Creamer, Anthony O'Reilly; Kevin Brady, Eamonn Gallagher, Michael Battrim; Arthur O'Connor, Killian Gallagher; James McEntire, Kevin Smyth (1-1, point from mark), John Kiernan; Kevin Kiernan (0-3, 2 frees), Brian Smyth (0-3, 1 free), John McHugh. 

 Subs:- Eugene Lynch (0-2) for M Battrim (injured, 14 mins); James McHugh for John McHugh (36 mins); Michael O'Connor for E Lynch (53 mins); Pauric Rabbitt for B Smyth (60 mins). 

 Referee: Tony Gaffney (Mostrim). 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media