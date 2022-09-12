Deaths in Longford - Monday, September 12, 2022

Maura Kelly (née McMahon), Douglas, Cork / Dublin / Longford / Cahersiveen, Kerry



The death occurred, peacefully, in the presence of her loving family and in the gentle care of the Palliative Team at University Hospital Waterford, on Saturday, September 10, 2022 of Maura Kelly (née McMahon), Douglas, Cork and late of Dublin / Longford / Cahersiveen, Kerry. Dearly loved wife of the late Sean and much loved mother of Myles, Brona, Sean, Clíodna, Bairbre and the late Conan. Sister of the late Una, Oliver, Gertie, and Betty.

Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters and brothers Mary, Carmel, Liam, Kathleen and Gerald, daughters-in-law Mary and Sejal, sons-in-law Andrew and Nick, grandchildren Molly, Hannah, Darragh, Ciara, Aoife, Shiv, Shaan, Greta and Astrid, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Sullivan's Funeral Home, Turners Cross on Monday, September 12th from 5pm until 6pm. Reception into St Columba's Church, Douglas on Tuesday, September 13 for 12 noon Requiem Mass which may be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/douglas, Funeral afterwards to St John’s Cemetery, Ballinrea. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Waterford Hospice. https://www.waterfordhospice.ie/

Theresa Smyth (née Finn), Rathcronan, Granard, Longford / Claremorris, Mayo



The death occurred, suddenly, but peacefully, at Our Lady’s Manor, Edgeworthstown, on Friday, September 9, 2022 of Theresa Smyth (née Finn), formerly Smyth’s Bros., Main Street, Granard and Brickens, Claremorris, Co Mayo. Predeceased by her beloved husband Phil, son Paul, daughter Mary, son-in-law Dave, brothers John, Michael, Patrick and sister Mary.

Cherished mother of Mary, Philip, Therese and Martin. Theresa will be sadly missed and always remembered by her loving family, adoring grandchildren Mary, Enda, David, William, Danial, Paul, Donagh, Lughaidh, Dearbhail, Lily May, and Cormac, her sister Ann, daughters-in-law Ann and Catherine, son-in-law Barry, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Granard, on Sunday, September 11 from 3.30pm to 5.30pm, followed by removal to St Mary’s Church, Granard, arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, September 12 at 12 noon, followed by Christian burial in Granardkill Cemetery. In the interest of keeping everybody safe from Covid 19, at the request of the family, reposing will be walk through only, please.Family flowers only.Theresa’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on this link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-church-granard

John Kiernan, 8 Teffia Park, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the care of the staff in Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, on Thursday, September 8, 2022 of John Kiernan, 8 Teffia Park, Longford Town, Longford. He is predeceased by his parents Joseph and Kathleen, brothers Pat and Brian, sisters philomena and Marcella. John will be sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Eamon, Michael, Noel and Martin, sister Mairead, brother-in-law John, sisters-in-law Christina and Ruth, nephews, nieces, relatives, good neighbours and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace.

John will repose in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, (N39 KN66), on Monday, September 12 from 11am concluding with prayers at 12.30pm, followed with burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery. John's family would like to express their thanks to the staff of Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, for their care and kindness to John.

Elizabeth Donohoe (née Lindsay), London and formerly Clonbrusk, Athlone, Westmeath / Legga, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, following a long illness borne with dignity, in the loving care of the doctors, nurses & staff of University College Hospital, London, and in the presence of her beloved husband Fonsie, on Sunday, August 21, 2022 of Elizabeth (Liz) Donohoe (née Lindsay), London and formerly Clonbrusk, Athlone, Westmeath / Legga, Longford. Sadly missed by her husband Fonsie, sisters Mary Breen (Athlone), Josephine Deevey (Omagh), brother Eamon Lindsay (Glasson), Aunt, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athlone Road, Longford, (N39 K381) on Sunday, September 11 from 4pm, concluding with prayers at 6pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Monday, September 12 in St Mary’s Church, Legga, N39 XK11 followed by burial in Tubberpatrick Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be Live Streamed on https://www.churchtv.ie/legga/ (Click on Legga Church)

Amanda Rowley, Hyde Street, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred on Sunday, September 11, 2022 of Amanda Rowley, Loughtown House, Carrick on Shannon & formerly of Hyde Street Mohill & Cregg House, Sligo. Predeceased by her father Alf, mother Maureen & brother Cormac. Amanda will be forever missed by her heartbroken sisters Sandra, Aideen & Geraldine, brothers-in-law Kieran & Peter, sister-in-law Brenda, nephews Ciarán, Daragh, Rory, Niall, Odhrán, Tiarnán, Cillian, Rián & Conal, niece Laoise and the staff and residents of Loughtown House. May Amanda's Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Amanda will be reposing at her sister Geraldine's home - Mullaghrigney, Mohill, Co Leitrim, N41 P840, on Monday, September 12, 2022, from 2pm to 8pm. Arriving for Funeral Mass to St Patrick’s Church, Mohill, Co Leitrim on Tuesday, September 13 at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Amanda's Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, may be made, in lieu, to The North West Hospice, Co Sligo or c/o Rowleys, Mohill, Co. Leitrim.

For those attending the reposing of Amanda's remains, a one way system will be in operation, please enter from the Cloone Road side and exit via the Ballinamore road, please. Amanda's family wish to thank you for your kindness and understanding at this difficult time.

Veronica (Vera) Blake, 4 Sliabh View, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of staff in Arus Carolan nursing home Mohill after a short illness, on Friday, September 9, 2022 of Veronica (Vera) Blake (SRN,SCM), 4 Sliabh View, Mohill, Co Leitrim and formerly of Fortfield Road, Terenure, Dublin. Deeply regretted by her sister -in -law May, niece Catriona, nephews Caillin, Cathal, Dermot and Eamonn, grandnieces, grandnephews, family and friends. May Vera's Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Arriving for Funeral Mass to St Patrick’s Church, Mohill, Co Leitrim on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Vera's Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill Family flowers only.

Vera's family wishes to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. House private please.

Pat (Padraic) McGowan, Grange, Ballynacargy, Westmeath / Foxford, Mayo



The death occurred, peacefully, in the presence of his loving family and the caring staff of the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Sunday, September 11, 2022 of Pat (Pádraic) McGowan, Newbrook Nursing Home, Mullingar and late of Grange, Ballynacargy, Co Westmeath and formerly of Foxford, Co Mayo. Predeceased by his wife Maura, his parents Patrick and MaryEllen, brother Joe and sister Attracta; sadly missed by his loving family, sons Kevin and Brian, daughter Annmarie, grandchildren Róise, Eoin, Caomhán, Brian, Béibhinn, Ben, Alannah, Cerys and Eva, daughters-in-law Áine and Caitriona, son-in-law Kenneth, sister Teresa (USA), nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at the Hospital mortuary Mullingar on Tuesday evening, September 13 from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral mass on Wednesday, September 14 at 11am in St. Michael's Church Sonna with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar.

Goretti Wallace (née Martin), Cloonmore, Whitehall, Roscommon / Caltra, Galway



The death occurred, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the dedicated staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, on Saturday, September 10, 2022 of Goretti Wallace, (née Martin) of Cloonmore, Whitehall, Co Roscommon and formerly of Caltra, Co Galway. Predeceased by her parents John & Mary Martin. Goretti will be sadly missed by her loving daughter Gillian, son Sean and adoring grandchildren Emily & Harry, her loving sister Monica Lennon (Athlone), son-in-law Michael, brother-in-law Gerry, niece, nephews, John Wallace and the Wallace family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Laurel Lodge Nursing Home Oratory, Longford, on Monday, September 12 from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, September 13 in Whitehall Church N39 W625, at 12pm followed by burial in Scramogue Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

The mass can be viewed via https://www.churchservices.tv/tarmonbarry. Please note: Tully's funeral directors have no control over the live streaming of the funeral mass. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis.

Joseph Caslin, Cloonshee, Strokestown, Roscommon / Celbridge, Kildare



The death occurred, peacefully at the Northwest Hospice Sligo, on Thursday, September 8, 2022 of Joseph Caslin, Cloonshee, Strokestown, Roscommon / Celbridge, Kildare. Late of the Department of Agriculture. Predeceased by his parents Mai and Pete. Joseph will be sadly missed by his sorrowing family, sisters Maura, Teresa and Bernadette, his brothers James, John and Peter, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown on Sunday evening, September 11 from 4pm until 6pm (walk through only please) followed by removal to the Half Parish Church (Eircode: F42 Y573) to arrive at 6:30p.m. Funeral Mass on Monday, September 12 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Clooncraff Cemetery. Those attending Joseph's funeral are asked to be mindful of Covid 19 and to continue best practice.

Brendan Clarke, Epsom, Surrey, UK and formerly of Church Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford



The death occurred on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 of Brendan Clarke, Epsom, Surrey, UK and formerly of Church Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Joe Garry, Ballynacargy, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully at St George's Hospital, South London, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 of Joe Garry, late of Ballynacroghy, Ballynacargy, County Westmeath and Mitcham, Surrey. Son of the late Bartle and Brigid Garry. Predeceased by his late wife Mary. Deeply regretted by his brothers Pat, Jim and Bartle, nephews, nieces, cousins and a wide circle of friends, also his dear friend Betty Walsh and Westmeath Association in London. Rest in Peace.

Funeral has taken place in England. Month's memory Mass will take place in the Church of the Nativity, Ballynacargy on Sunday, September 18 at 11.30am.

