13 Sept 2022

CLAR funding of €236,832 for Longford groups

Latin School Community Centre recieved €37,278

Reporter:

Thomas Lyons

13 Sept 2022 11:33 AM

Sporting organisations around the county are celebrating this morning with the announcement of a total of €236,832 in CLAR funding to seven groups in Longford.

The seven recipients are: St Mary’s National School, Newtowncashel €49,966, Bridgeways Family Resource Centre Ballymahon €45,000, Latin School Community Centre €37,278, St. Brigid's, Killashee GAA €45,436, St Mary’s Community Campus Edgeworthstown €15,413, Mullinalaghta Community Development € 9,699, and Mostrim GAA €34,038.

Senator Micheál Carrigy (FG) welcomed the announcement saying: “I would like to thanks my colleague Minister Heather Humphreys for working with me and supporting me when I called on her department to increase funding for this scheme therefore increasing the number of successful applicants in Longford.”

Senator Carrigy continued: “These projects are all at the heart of their local communities and provide much needed infrastructure throughout the county. I would like to congratulate and thank all these communities for the work they do in our communities.”

Since the CLÁR programme was reintroduced in 2016, funding of over €57 million has been approved for over 2,040 projects. Sports clubs and community groups across the county are to receive grants totally €236k today as part of an investment in sports facilities, playgrounds, walkways and outdoor performance areas.

Welcoming today's announcement Deputy Joe Flaherty (FF) paid tribute to the seven clubs and community organisations behind “these really top class initiatives that will quickly become focal attractions in our local communities”.

